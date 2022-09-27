Cynthia L. Custer

Dickerson Run
Cynthia L. “Cindy” Custer, 45, of Dickerson Run, died, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at home.
She was born, November 1, 1976, in Connellsville, to Eleanor S. “Sis” Beal Leapline and the late Gerald F. Leapline Sr.
Cynthia was always optimistic, consistently looking at the good side of all things. She was fun, outgoing and full of life! She was always singing, and had an angelic-like voice. She will be remembered for her sarcastic wit, and most importantly, she will be missed deeply by her kids, whom she loved endlessly.
She attended Pechin Chapel in Dunbar.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan S. Custer; her children, Victoria Elizabeth Fullem, Miles Francis Custer and Steven Charles Custer; her siblings, Gerald F. Leapline Jr. (special friend, Tina M. Kostelnik) and Tina Lynn (Robert) Silbaugh; and her aunt, Janet “Jan” (Dave) Widdowson; and special friend, Heather R. Jacobs.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor Jean Leapline.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, with Pastor Lee Maley and Pastor Chris Varney officiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home’s Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
