Aspers
Cynthia L. Glad, 65, of Aspers, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023.
She was born Monday, May 6, 1957, in Uniontown, a daughter of Charles Jr., and Agnes Marincic Cheresnye.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, Chuck Cheresnye; and her brother-in-law, Dr. Gary Sontheimer.
She was a graduate of German Township High School Class of 1975, and a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Bonneauville. She loved her dogs, cooking and sewing.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Richard A. Glad; her sisters, Joyce Sontheimer, and Vickie Valencik and her husband, Kenny; daughter, Kristy Volansky; her grandchildren, Athena, Jack and Lila; her sister-in-law, Char Addis and husband Jim; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown.
Private interment will be held in Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Mary's Cemetery in Leckrone.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.