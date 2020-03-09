New Salem
Cynthia L. "Cindy" (Livingston) Brumley, 64, of New Salem, went home to be with her mighty savior Jesus Christ on March 5, 2020.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9th and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of service with Pastor Jason Lamer and Pastor Gary Workman officiating in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
