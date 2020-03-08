New Salem
Cynthia L. "Cindy" Livingston Brumley, 64, of New Salem, went home to be with her mighty savior, Jesus Christ Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was born November 3, 1955, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Marion Earl Livingston and Beverly Glenda Davis Livingston.
Cindy was a member of Faith Assembly of God and an employee of the Uniontown Hospital, where she met many caring friends and doctors. You would never pass by her without receiving a smile or hello. Cindy had a joyful spirit and sense of peace about her that was apparent to everyone around her. She simply knew how to live. Cindy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gerald Lee "Jerry" Brumley; four children, Jerry Brumley (Jennifer), Jennifer Panos (Robert) and Danielle Brumley, all of Uniontown, and Caitlin Brumley of New Salem; nine grandchildren; a brother, Terrance "Scott" Livingston (Linda) of Uniontown; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, March 10, with Pastor Jason Lamer and Pastor Gary Workman officiating, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
