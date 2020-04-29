Belle Vernon
Cynthia Lee Makowski Lynch, 63, of Belle Vernon, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Jefferson Medical Center, Jefferson Hills, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 18, 1956, in New Kensington, a daughter of Leonard and Doris Irene Raley Makowski.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Makowski Jr.; and sister Diane Hollins.
She was an active member of the Perryopolis Baptist Church.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Francis Scott Lynch; son William Francis Lynch and his wife, Suzanne of Carlisle; daughter Linda Grace Gibson and her husband, Warren Joseph Jr. of Perryopolis; eight grandchildren, Warren Joseph Gibson III, Rachel Nicole Lynch, Breanna Grace Gibson, Lucas Brodie Gibson, Jessica Renae Lynch, Summer Lee Gibson, Sydney Belle Gibson, Alex Scott Gibson; sister Judy Mundy.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International.
Due to the present COVID-19 virus restrictions, Cindy's family will have a private visitation and funeral service with the Rev. David Patrick officiating. Interment will follow in Rehoboth Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
