Cynthia Loraine Hill passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. “Cindy”, as she was affectionately known to her family, was born August 10, 1950, to the late Lillie Mae and Isaac Hill Jr.
Preceding her in death were five siblings and one niece.
Cindy is survived by several siblings; a host of nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and many friends.
Cynthia’s quest to become an educator was manifested in many ways. She graduated magnum cum laude from German Township High School and attended classes at the universities of Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Ohio. She taught in the public school system in New York.
Cynthia expressed her opinions by participating in marches, using her voice, and lastly, and one of most importance, by creating videos.
Cynthia will be sadly missed by her family and those that came to know and love her.
A memorial service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 27, in Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services Center, 250 E. Fayettesville Street, Uniontown.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
