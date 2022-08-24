Uniontown
Cynthia Louise “Cynde” Carter, 66, of Uniontown, and loving mother, sister and aunt, was called to rest in the everlasting arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Saturday, August 20, 2022.
She was born October 2, 1955, the eighth of 12 children, to the late Paul Carter, Sr. and Rose Mae Brown Carter in Uniontown.
Cynthia grew up in Uniontown, graduating from Uniontown High School in 1973. Following graduation, she attended Penn State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education.
For a few years, she taught in the Uniontown School District. Following teaching, she worked for Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation (FACT) until her retirement.
Cynthia loved the Hallmark Channel, especially “Murder She Wrote” and “Criminal Minds”.
Cynthia enjoyed baking with her sisters as well as anytime for her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Isaac Clifford; sisters, Shirley Carter, Carol Carter, Marcella Carter; brothers, Paul Carter, Jr., Thomas Carter; and niece, Roberta Carter.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Dominic of Los Angeles, Calif., Kellie of Uniontown; step-daughter, Coretta Clifford; siblings, Ruth Carter, Richard Carter (Yvonne), James Carter, Sr., Janet Wallace (Alphonzo Jr.), Phyllis Carter (Robert), and Anthony Carter (Donna), all of Uniontown; and sisters-in-law, Bernadette Giles (Carl) and Diane Clifford, all of Pittsburgh.
She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Naomi, Paul III, Paulette, Elenora, Tommy, Jodie, James Jr. (Christy), Alphonzo III “Buddy” (Krysteen), Jason; as well as great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a service, Thursday, August 25, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through http://www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
