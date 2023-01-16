Cynthia Louise Landman Dobish

East Millsboro
Cynthia Louise "Cindy" Landman Dobish, 56, of East Millsboro, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born in Uniontown, on September 30, 1966, to Wilbur Landman and the late Patricia Piper Landman.
Cindy loved to cook and ALWAYS loved feeding people! She loved fishing and being in the mountains. She loved her dogs, Dee and Chris, those were her babies! She loved quad riding and boating with her friends!
Cindy and her sister, Terri, were extremely close, like two peas in a pod always enjoying their "nips".
In addition to her father, she is survived by her fiance, Joe Mudery; children, Thomas Waggett and fiancee, Tabatha Gemas, and Albert Waggett; grandchildren, Elisabeth, Christopher, Nathan, Charlotte, John, Mieke and Isabella; brothers, Tom (Lynn) Landman, Red (Karen) Landman and Jerry Landman; sister, Terri Landman; many nieces and nephews, including her special nephew, Tommy "Porky" Landman; aunts; uncles; special friends, Carol Whipkey, Terry Smith and Sylvester Lukaszewicz, as well as many other friends.
In addition to her mom, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Landman; nephew, James "J.J." Landman; and grandparents, Earl and Helen Landman and Earl and Betty Piper.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
In order to honor Cindy's wishes, there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the "Cynthia Dobish Memorial Fund" c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse
