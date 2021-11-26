Republic
Cynthia Lynn Johnson Check, 64, of Republic, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, of Covid-19 in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Donald Johnson and Dolores Tiernan Johnson, who survives.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Gregory F. Check; son, David Mathew Shaffer and his wife Darla of Republic; grandsons, Dustin, Dylan, Colton, A.J.; and brother, Donald Johnson of Perryopolis.
Cynthia was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Grindstone.
Cynthia's family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where her funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mitch Well, officiating. Internment is private.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
