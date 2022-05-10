Mapletown
Cynthia M. Jeffries, 73, of Mapletown, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, in her home.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the St. Ignatius Worship Site of St. Matthias Parish, Bobtown. Interment follows in the Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
After the service, friends and family will be welcomed at a reception at the Greensboro Fire Hall.
