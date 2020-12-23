Chalk Hill
Cynthia R. Nicholson, 63, of Chalk Hill, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in her home. She was born March 12, 1957, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late William F. Nicholson and Jessie Burnsworth Nicholson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl E. Nicholson.
She is survived by her siblings, William F. Nicholson of Markleysburg, Faye Elaine Ritchey of Fairfax, Va., Eva June Chuska of Lemont Furnace, Clyde James Nicholson (Linda) of Uniontown and Gregory P. Nicholson of Confluence.
Cynthia was a federal employee working as a paralegal for 31 years.
All services are private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Send condolences to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
