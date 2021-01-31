Uniontown
Cynthia Rose Cuteri Chuma, 65, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W. Va.
Cindy was born May 25, 1955 in Uniontown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Malfalda Erminio Cuteri, and her father and mother-in-law, Edward and Waltraude "Toots" Kirchner Chuma. Her maternal grandparents Emilio and Angela Petrucci Erminio, and paternal grandparents Joseph and Tressa DeMasse Cuteri.
Surviving is her loving family, her husband, Edward Chuma with whom she would have celebrated 40 years of marriage on August 1, 2021. She leaves behind her one and only son, the joy of her life, Nicholas Chuma of Uniontown.
She is survived by step-mother, Claire Cuteri; sister, Angie and husband Joe Novak; brother, Fred and wife Mary Ann Cuteri; sister, Terri and husband Gregg Downer; step-brother, Doug and wife Gail Manuel; and sister-in-law, Christine and husband Larry Rozak.
The following nieces and nephews, Brian Cuteri, Geoffrey Rozak, Neil (Marisa) Novak, Craig (Brittany) Novak, Amanda Cuteri, Freddie Cuteri, Zeke Downer, Zaydee Downer, Tyler Manuel and Todd Manuel.
Cindy was a 1973 graduate of Brownsville Area High School. She attended California University of Pennsylvania and The Pittsburgh Beauty Academy where she earned her beauty license and her vocational teaching certificate.
Cindy was a hairdresser by trade and she worked at Fran and Marcie's in Uniontown. She was the sister that loved doing hair and make-up. Her love of that grew into her passion for teaching others the trade. She began her teaching career in Cosmetology at The Pittsburgh Beauty Academy of Charleroi. In 1981, she began teaching at the Fayette County Area Vocational-Technical School. While working she continued her higher education at night. She attended the University of Pittsburgh where she earned her Masters Degree. She retired from teaching in 2008, due to health issues.
Cindy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she previously taught catechism and was a Eucharistic Minister. Her faith is what kept her strong.
She enjoyed cooking and baking for the many people she loved and cared for. She was the accomplished cook in her family - no one was better than her!
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.,on Monday February 1, and until 9:15 on Tuesday February 2, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, PA
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
