Smock
Cynthia Sue Trimmer, 68, of Smock, was welcomed into heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ Monday, April 3, 2023, in her home, with her loving family by her side. Born October 21, 1954 in Connellsville, Cindy was a daughter of the late John and Ethel Shaffer Thorpe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William K. “Bill” Thorpe.
Left to cherish her memory are a devoted husband of 48 years, Douglas K. Trimmer; two children, Stacey (Brian) Griffin of Uniontown, and Kenneth (Michelle) Trimmer of Smock; five grandchildren, Lauren, Noah, Julia, Hope and Grace; a brother, Thomas (Judy) Thorpe of Vanderbilt; sister-in-law, Sandy Thorpe of Smock; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and beloved dog, Sassy.
Cindy, an LPN, also maintained a degree in gerontology and compassionately cared for the elderly throughout her life as the administrator of several nursing care homes. The foundation of her life was built on her relationship with God and she lived a life of service through teaching women’s Bible studies, volunteering in the children’s ministry, and leading the senior service program at Cherry Tree Alliance Church, where she attended for over 25 years.
The source of Cindy’s greatest happiness came from her family. Cindy, also known as Grammy, was a devoted mother and grandmother. She prayed daily for her children and grandchildren, devoting each day of the week to a specific child. Cindy loved hosting large holiday gatherings, welcoming everyone into her home, and always making room for one more. She enjoyed baking, sewing, reading, and vacationing at the beach with her family.
Cindy’s life will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, in Cherry Tree Alliance Church, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the LIFE Ministry at Cherry Tree Alliance Church.
