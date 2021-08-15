Cyril J. Rechichar Jr.

Royal
Cyril J. "Joe" Rechichar Jr., 61, of Royal, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.
He was a son of the late Cyril J. and Eleanor Dugan Rechichar Sr.
Pappy Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and especially watching his grandchildren play sports.
Joe is survived by three children, Joseph Rechichar and wife Misty, Matthew Rechichar and wife Krista, Sarah Patterson and husband Bobby; six grandchildren, Gavin, Dean, Maverick, Finn, Declan, River and a future grandson; brothers, Bruce and wife Janine, Barry and Mary Beth; sisters, Beth Ann Wisthoff, Rebecca Kollar and husband Jim; loving friend, "Roo".
He was predeceased by infant daughter, Michelle; a brother, Bradley; sister-in-law, Barb; and a loving companion, Sandi.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Allen Ellsworth officiating. Entombment Lafayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
