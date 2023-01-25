Smithfield
Daisy Ann Fowler Franks, 65, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born April 27, 1957, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Hester and Robert Fowler; husband, Larry Franks; sister, Florabelle Dillow; brother, Mark Fowler; and brother-in-law, Larry Wiles.
Surviving are her daughter, Denise and Eric Teets; son, Joe Franks; grandchildren, Sarah Teets and Eric Teets Jr.; stepgrandson, Mark and Anna Teets; and three stepgreat-grandchildren; siblings, Bob and Betty Fowler, Betty and Tom Evezic, Harry Fowler and partner Linda, Donnie and Kathy Fowler, Joyce and Bob Sova, Richie and Denise Fowler, Danny and Jenna Fowler, and Judy Wiles, who was a sister but like a daughter; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 26, and from10 until the 11 a.m. time of a funeral service Friday, January 27, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Jacob’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
