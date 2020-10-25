Formerly of Thompson 1
Daisy M Frisco, 64, of Decatur, Ala., passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Richard; father Paul Harwood Sr.; mother Helene Harwood; sister Bobbie Null; and brother George Harwood.
She is survived by her children, Kristi Frisco Brooks and Michael Frisco, both of Decatur, Ala. and Tim Harwood of Uniontown.
She grew up in a big family with 10 brothers and one sister.
Daisy lived most of her life in Thompson 1 with her husband, Richard before his passing and eventually moved south to be with her kids and two grandchildren, Aliya and Lincoln.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 7, in the Crusade for Jesus, 4832 Morgantown Road, Point Marion, PA 15474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.