Uniontown
Daisy Sanchez, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully in Uniontown Hospital Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Daisy was born April 29, 1959, in Yauco, Puerto Rico to the late Camelo Sanchez and Justina Torres.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Rebecca Parkinson (Cruz) and Jessica Sledge; four grandchildren, Larry, Harmony, Lyric Sledge and Sheldon Sterling Jr. She is also survived by sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews from Pennsylvania to Puerto Rico and a best friend of 42 years and godmother to her children, Susan Barno, who was there with her until the wheels fell off. Daisy loved and was loved by so many and leaves behind many memories to keep her legacy alive.
A private memorial service will be held for family and friends. Details will be made available at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daisy's memory may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center-Uniontown, 103 Transit Drive, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Arrangements entrusted to the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
