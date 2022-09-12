Smithfield
Dale Alister Lowery, 78 of Smithfield, died on Friday, September 9, 2022.
He was born February 11, 1944, a son of the late Delbert Lowery and Margaret “Sis” Johnston Lowery.
Surviving are two sons, Donald Dale Lowery and wife Michele and Kevin Lowery and wife Angie; granddaughter, Lacie Lowery and boyfriend Daniel Duda; great- grandson, Emmett Duda; sister, Linda Oberlechner and several nieces and nephews.
Dale was a U.S. Army Korea War Veteran.
He was employed as a coal miner all of his life until his retirement.
The family will receive friends and family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13 in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa.
Interment will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Walnut Hill Cemetery with Military Rites being accorded by Amvets Post 103.
