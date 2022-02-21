Uniontown
Dale Cleaver Jones, of Uniontown, son of the late Wilbur Jones and Mildred Sickles Jones, was called home to the Kingdom of God, he died peacefully in his sleep, the morning of Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Formerly of Brownsville, where he served in the South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department. Dale worked for the Jones and Laughlin Steel Company and the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland / Fayette, Inc. (PIC) helping economically disadvantaged children.
After retirement, Dale enjoyed always being at his wife Lynda's side and spending time with his grandson Quinn.
Dale will be sadly missed by his son, Kevin D. Jones; Kevin's ex-wife, Mary Ellen Jones; his grandson, Quinn Jones and fiancee Whitney Lawrence.
Friends are invited to say their goodbyes and share their condolences at NOVAK'S FUNERAL HOME in Brownsville, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Service in celebration of his life to follow for family and friends. Private interment at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in Dale's name to the Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, PA 15417.
