Tower Hill #2
Dale Coon, 53, of Tower Hill #2, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the WVU Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family at his side.
He was born June 8, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Robert and Margaret Bella Coon. He was preceded in death by his father.
Dale is survived by his loving and caring mother, Margaret Coon of Tower Hill #2; sons, Joey and wife Lameese of Virginia, and Dale Jr. and wife Hannah of Maryland; grandchildren, Annabelle, Charlotte, Adam and Yousif; siblings, Ronald Coon of Ohio and Bobbi Ann Sargent of Brownsville; and many special aunts, uncles and cousins.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Dale's family will receive friends at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, June 7, with Pastor Daniel Bayles officiating. Interment will follow in Acklin Burial Park, Brownsville.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
