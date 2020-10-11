Perry Township
Dale Dean Turis, 72, of Perry Township, Dawson, passed away at his home, Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born in Charleroi November 15, 1947, a son of John and Teresa Kundrot Turis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jan Turis.
He was employed by United States Steel Corporation, Homestead Works, for 20 years. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He adored his grandchildren and would do anything for them. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
Dale is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Shawley Turis; daughter, Jennifer Moser Turis of Forward Township; son, Rev. Dan Turis and wife Leslie of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Chase Moser and Ava Moser; sister, Tamara Theys; sister-in-law, Linda Turis; niece, Tara Jurczak.
Dale's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 12, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. Geoff Rach officiating. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
