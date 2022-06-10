Farmington
Dale E. Barclay, 88 of Farmington, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at home.
He was born March 31, 1934 in Chalk Hill. He is the son of the late David Curtis Barclay and Carrie Elizabeth Wilde Barclay.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta J. Varndell Barclay; his children, Keith Barclay of Farmington, Rhonda R. Miller (Steve) of McHenry, Md., David W. Barclay (Jackie) of Connellsville; three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Alberta Hawk of Twinsburg, Ohio.
Dale retired from PennDOT and then worked at M&P Construction in Farmington.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of the service on Friday, June 10, 2022 with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
