Uniontown
Dale E. Coddington, 77, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian. He was born April 26, 1943, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph E. and Nellie Mae Reynolds Coddington; and an infant brother.
Dale retired from West Penn Power after 43 years of service. He was a Vietnam era U.S. Army Veteran, American Legion Post 51 and a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). Dale was a model plane, car and boat enthusiast. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be missed by his family and friends.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Valeria L. Sholtis Coddington; daughter Hope I. Coddington Haywood of Uniontown; son William E. Coddington of Belle Vernon; five grandchildren, Derek Haywood, Madison Coddington, Andrew Haywood, Rachel Haywood and Malayna Coddington; sister Emma Jane Coddington of Uniontown; brother-in-law John Sholtis and wife Judy; two nieces; and a great-niece, Vivian.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, May 29, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded graveside by AMVETS General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood.
COVID-19 social distancing restrictions will be followed during visitation and services.
