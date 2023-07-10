Uniontown
Dale E. Davis II, 71, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in his home, with loving family at his side. He was born August 20, 1951, in Uniontown, a son of the late Dale Edward Davis and Elizabeth Ewing Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, A.J.; father-in-law, Pete Kumor, and mother-in-law, Mary Kumor; brother-in-law, Pete Kumor.
Dale was a 1969 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972 and then went on to graduate from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Dale worked as an audit manager for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and owned and operated Davis Tax and Accounting. After retiring he worked at Anderson Excavating.
Dale was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, where he earned the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.
Dale was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and was an avid hunter and member of the Wharton Township Sportsman’s Club. He was one of the founding fathers of the Fayette County Youth Soccer Club and played an integral role in bringing the Laurel Highlands Junior High Soccer program to fruition.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Trudy Kumor Davis; daughter, Mindi Krzton of Uniontown; son, Dale “Dieter” Davis (Gia) of Hopwood; six grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Falyn, Jarod, Colby, Luci, Dieter “Braj” and Johanna Davis; and six siblings, Debbie Duritsa of Uniontown, Marybeth Davis of Monroe, Mich., Christopher Johnson (Kathy) of Monroeville, and Terry Davis (Paula), Troy Davis (Sue Ellen) and Todd Davis, all of Tullahoma, Tenn.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 10, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown, where military honors will be accorded graveside by Amvets General Marshall Post 103 of Hopwood.
