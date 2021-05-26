Dawson
Dale Edward Gardner, 55, of Dawson, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born March 16, 1966, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Lewis E. and Janet R. Anderson Gardner.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Natalie D. Colebank and her husband Lloyd of Dawson; granddaughter, Delaney Colebank; siblings, Douglas A. Gardner and his wife Carol of Berlin, Ohio, Tami L. Ansell and her husband David of Dawson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dale was an avid hunter, loved farming, HO train collecting and restoring antique tractors.
Dale’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Greenberg, Taylor RN and all the 9th floor unit staff at Allegheny General Hospital.
Dale’s family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Bill Yoder officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Everson.
Condolences are welcome at blairlowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.