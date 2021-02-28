Thompson #2
Dale Higbee, 62, of Thompson #2, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving wife at his side, after having numerous complications after a 2017 lung transplant.
He was born September 21, 1958, in Uniontown, a son of the late Willis C. and Ruth Patterson Higbee.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Riggin.
Dale was a member of The First Christian Church of Grindstone, and looked forward to attending church when his health permitted. Dale's passion was attending classic car shows and talking to his friends.
Dale is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marlene; brother Willis (Theresa) Higbee; sister Ruth (Gary) Crowe; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, whom he loved.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 28, and from 11 until 12 noon, the time of a funeral service, Monday, March 1, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. Guy Provance officiating.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
A special thank you goes out to Amedisys nurse Amy and physical therapist Ray; Presbyterian Transplant Team and the 10th Floor medical staff; and Dr. Malkit Singh and Joanne for the wonderful healthcare that they all provided over the years.
