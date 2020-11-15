Uniontown
Dale J. Riggin, 79, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in his residence. He was born December 8, 1940, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, David G. Riggin and Dorothy Bloom Riggin; daughter Karen Seese; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marie Rowan.
Dale retired from the U.S. Army Reserve after 30 years of service and was a member of the Hutchinson Gun Club, Amend Gun Club and the Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Surviving are his wife, Linda L. Seese Riggin; five children, Sharon Shaffer (Charles), Timothy R. Seese, Dale W. Riggin (Shirl), Brian K. Riggin (Susan) and Dwayne E. Riggin (Terri); nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, David Riggin (Sue), Donald Riggin (Janet), Robert Riggin (Jane) and Sandy Paull (Curt).
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and services were limited to the immediate family with military honors accorded by AMVETS General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood.
Arrangements were under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
