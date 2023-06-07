Uniontown
Dale L. Mitchell, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9. Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Herald Standard.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
