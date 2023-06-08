Uniontown
Dale L. Mitchell, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born February 23, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late William L. and Mildred O'Neil Mitchell.
He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Beatrice Burnsworth Mitchell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Samuel, Mildred, Thelma, James, Charles, William, Frank and Lawrence; his grandson, James Mitchell; his great-grandson, Preston Mitchell; his daughter-in-law, Mary Mitchell; and his son-in-law, Robert Cornmesser.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ron Mitchell, Gloria Cornmesser and Sylvia Lewis; his grandchildren, Christina Mitchell, Melissa Dyer and fiance Rob Burkett Jr., Robert Cornmesser and wife Julia, Stephen Cornmesser and wife Beth, Aubrey Lewis and Tyler Lewis; his greatgranddaughters, Katrina and Cassy Lynn Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was an Air Force veteran, was a sheet metal worker, a member and treasurer of the McClellandtown Free Methodist Church for over 40 years, and enjoyed playing golf, fishing, baseball and football.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9. Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
