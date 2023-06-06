Farmington
Dale Richard Rexrode, 79, of Farmington, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Friday, June 2, 2023. He was the pastor of United Mountain Christian Fellowship in Farmington until he became too ill to officiate.
He was born June 6, 1943, a son of the late Nicholas and Mildred L. DeVault Rexrode.
In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his son-in-law, Brian Humbert.
Dale will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years, Linda A. Pepper Rexrode; his children, Angela D. Rexrode Yankulic (Paul Jr.), Ginger S. Rexrode Davis (Pastor Steven D. Davis), Dale Shane Rexrode, Ashley F. Rexrode Humbert Moreau (Aaron); grandchildren, Tyler and Arielle, Cody and Maggie, Madison and Jacob, Joshua and Meggie, Joel and Casey, Josiah, Jonathan and Whitney, Jonas and Remington; great-grandchildren, Harper Yankulic and Sedona Davis; brother, Edward (Janet) Rexrode; sister, Linda (Harry) Hendrickson; nieces and nephews, Michelle and Ronnie Holloway, Bruce and Kathlene Rexrode, and Jeff Rexrode, Steven and Angel Johnson, and Shawn and Holly Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Bryon Pepper and Earl Johnson.
He was a graduate of Uniontown High School. After high school he attended Geauga Community College, and also studied psychology through Penn State University and was licensed in Ministry.
Dale wore many hats in his lifetime, from laborer, chemical lab manager/trouble shooting engineer, owner-operator, small businessman, pastor, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and most importantly, a child of God.
His greatest passion was to reach people, talk to them about their life, and lead them to Jesus. He could start a conversation with anyone, even those of higher positions. He was bold and authoritative on the word yet kind and compassionate to all he ever met or counseled. He had a big heart for all and treated everyone with the same level of respect.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in the United Mountain Christian Fellowship in Farmington, with pastor Steve Davis and Pastor Chase O'Brien officiating. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
