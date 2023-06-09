Farmington
Dale Richard Rexrode, 79, of Farmington, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Friday, June 2, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10th, at the United Mountain Christian Fellowship in Farmington, with pastor Steve Davis and Pastor Charlie O’Brien officiating. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Farmington.
