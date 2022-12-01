Uniontown
Dale Stark, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully in Mercy Hospital, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the age of 80.
Dale was born January 29, 1942, in Uniontown, one of seven children born to Absalom "Hayden" and Haddie Cain Stark.
He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1959 before enlisting in the United States Navy, where he served his country proudly until his retirement in 1977.
After his retirement from the Navy, Dale went back to school where he earned his BA in Accounting from Buena Vista University. Dale spent his second career working as a comptroller before he officially retired for the second time in 2004.
Dale was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his wife, Carol August 7, 1971. Their romance lasted all 51 years and was blessed with five wonderful children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dale's favorite time was spent with family.
Dale was a proud member of the Masonic Coral Lodge #335 AF & AM and the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem locally and nationally. Dale also spent countless hours volunteering for church and fire department activities over the years.
After his second retirement, Dale became obsessed with playing bridge, where he enjoyed meeting new people and playing in many clubs in Council Bluffs and Omaha. Dale had a relationship with God and his family is positive that he's enjoying a good game in heaven.
Dale was predeceased by his father, Absalom "Hayden", Stark; mother, Haddie Cain Stark; brothers, Francis, Raymond and James "JC" Stark; sister, Mary Catherine Spencer; sisters-in-laws, Jackie and Shirley Stark; mother and father-in-law Louis "Bud" and Velma Lucille Rhoades; and grandson, Christopher Bauman.
Dale is survived by his wife, Carol; their children, Francis Stark (Ali), Saundra Bauman (Marty), Shelby Hall (Tim), Ricky Stark (Amy) and Paula Hazlewood (David); brothers, Calvin Stark (Harriett), Richard "Dick" Stark (Marianne); along with seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, December 2, in CUTLER-O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME, 545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503, with a meal to follow at Salem United Methodist Church, 14955 Somerset Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church.
