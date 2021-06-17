Uniontown
Damani Jamal Wilson, 19, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born June 9, 2002, in Uniontown Hospital, to Torrie Wilson Sr. and Nakia Williams-Middleton.
Damani can be remembered for his infectious smile and silliness. He loved music and singing. He could always make you laugh by singing because he couldn't carry a tune. Damani was loyal and if he loved you, he loved you hard. Damani wasn't always understood. He had a hard time expressing himself. More recently, he found a way to make amends and knew he wanted a better way of life.
In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his memory grandparents Richard and Adrianne Wilson, Keith Williams, and Twila Conaway; siblings Raekwon Saunders, Shatayah Saunders, Anaejah Harris, Tiana Wilson, Torrie Wilson Jr., Torrian Wilson and Devian Walters; aunts and uncles Kim, Semori, Robert Wilson, Chantae and Ryne Williams; nieces Aislinn Greenawalt and Sydney Wilson; godfather Charles Bailey III; godsisters NyRree Brown, Jersey Greer, Na'vayah Jefferson, Tyairah, Raylynn, and Jayde Bradley; best friends Ahmad Hooper and Cedric Greer; and a host of other family and friends.
A walk-thru public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18 for friends and family in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. MASKS ARE REQUIRED!
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, June 19. Interment will immediately follow at Greendale Cemetery in Masontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.