Penn Township
Dan Robert Zimmerman, 45, of Penn Township, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.
He was born September 18, 1975, in Pittsburgh, to Norman and Cathy Koshar Zimmerman.
Dan was a union glazier through IUPAT. Dan loved hockey and played hockey locally for years. He was always working on and building his cars that he raced at local tracks.
Dan is survived by his parents; beloved wife, Diane; his daughter, Hayley; two stepchildren, Emmalee and Levi; a sister, Christie; two brothers, Ted (wife Mia) and Ralph; his in-laws, David and Barbara Anderson; and brother-in-law, Brian (wife Elizabeth); his nieces Paige, Kyra, Avella, Brooklyn; and a nephew, Toby.
Per Dan's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Private arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
