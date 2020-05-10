Dana Dale Cagey

Monroeville
Dana "Dan" Dale Cagey, 92, of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in St. Clairsville, Ohio.
Due to protective measures during the current pandemic, visitation and services were private and held Friday, May 8, the same day his mother passed away in 1938, with Brother Michael Livingston officiating services for Dan and his sister, Dawn.
Arrangements were under the direction of the BAKER-TERRAVECCHIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment was private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.
