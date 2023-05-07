Brownsville
Dana L. Lynch Christner, 58, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born November 17, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Lani Sanders Lynch and the late Eugene Lynch.
Dana was a cook at Paci's and loved her work and family. She also loved her Steelers and Miller Lite. Dana was a member of the Brownsville Sportsmen Club.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband, Jeff Christner; three children, Liam (Kelcie) Christner, Mindy Carr, Jeffrey M. (Kelly) Christner; four grandchildren, Jayden, Marshall, Lilly, Shane, and a new grandchild, Cooper, soon to arrive; siblings, Darla (Steve) Rockocy, and Danny (Heather) Lynch; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who loved her dearly.
She was also predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Ray and Lorraine Christner.
Friends will be received from 2 until 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, May 9, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Michael Peton officiating.
