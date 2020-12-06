Fayette City
Dana Michael Berish Sr., 59, of Fayette City, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital, with his family at his side.
He was born March 18, 1961, in Brownsville, a son of the late William Berish and Catherine Claudia Glasney Berish.
Dana was a member of Union Local #373.
He was employed by the Borough of Brownsville for many years and retired as maintenance foreman for the Borough.
He loved to hunt and work on cars with his son, Duke.
Dana greatly enjoyed watching John Wayne movies.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Roxane C. Berish; three brothers, Ronald Berish, William Duke Berish and James Berish.
Dana is survived by his wife, Kimberly S. Rihel Berish; five children, Dana Michael Berish Jr. and wife Katrina, William Duke Berish, Christina Roxane Berish, Jolene Marie Swihart and husband Jamie, Katherine Claudia Berish; nine grandchildren; and his pet dog, Chica; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation and funeral services are private for his immediate family only.
Burial will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME of Brownsville.
