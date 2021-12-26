Uniontown
Danette Kay Smouse Hughes, 58, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
She was born April 10, 1963, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Yvette Smouse; and the love of Danette's life, her husband, Dwayne Madison Hughes, November 29, 2021.
Danette was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. The things she most enjoyed doing when she had the time were writing to her pen pals, reading and plastic canvas crafts. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her.
Left to cherish and hold her memory are her daughter, Danielle Frost and her husband Jeffrey, and their three children, Gavin, Austin and Delilah; and her friends.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
