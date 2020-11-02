Farmington
Daniel A. Baker, 67, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home. He was born April 7, 1953, in Latrobe, a son of the late Kenneth Baker and Inez Kerr Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie(Hoffer Baker; son, Eric Baker (Janel) of Farmington; and daughter, Lynn Murray (Brian) of Farmington; and one sister, Susan Jozefowicz (Arthur) of Plum Borough; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Daniel was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a great husband and father and will be greatly missed.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
