New Salem
Daniel A. C. Guthrie, 32, of New Salem, passed away as a result of an automobile accident Saturday, February 15, 2020.
He was born July 24, 1987, in Mount Pleasant, a son of Daniel E. Guthrie and Maryann Tokish of Herbert.
Danny was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Dirty Dan was a well respected and accomplished softball player, who loved his teammates, respected his opponent but most importantly had the deepest love and admiration for his family, who meant the world to him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Chance C. Guthrie and his mother, Jessica Patterson, and Cecilia G. Guthrie and her mother, Anna Jeffries; sisters Michelle M. Guthrie, Misty L. Berry and husband Alan T. and Danielle S. Guthrie and fianc Eli Lozada, all of Uniontown; nieces and nephews Chelsea and Courtney Guthrie, Abby and Aidan Berry, and Isabella Reyes; along with many loving and special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Danny's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, February 20, at KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem, with Pastor Donna J. Stenger officiating. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
Valet parking available during visiting hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.