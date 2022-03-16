Uniontown
Daniel Allen Valley, 70, of Uniontown, formerly of Isabella and Detroit, Mich., passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born May 31, 1951, in Detroit, a son of the late Robert James Valley and Jean Ritchie Scandin.
Daniel graduated from Taylor High School in Taylor, Mich., and received an Associate’s Degree in Computers at California University of Pennsylvania.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. After discharge from the Marines, he joined the Air Force Reserves in Pittsburgh.
Dan chose to stay in his adopted state of Pennsylvania, which he loved, especially the people. He was a cheerful person who made friends with that smile and loved joking around. He would help anyone who asked whether he knew them or not.
He worked at Isabella Mine for 10 years before being injured. Dan was creative, he had a love for music and art that was passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ernest Scandin; nephew, Michael Valley; parents-in-law, Alex and Veronica Shillings Skakandy; brother-in-law, Michael Galanoudis; sister-in-law, Karen Savona; nephew, Dustin Kenny.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 52 years, Alexis Skakandy Valley - theirs’ was a love that outstood the test of time; four children, Daniel A. Valley and wife Piyawan of Bangkok, Thailand, Alexis Lynn Valley of Uniontown, Amber Valley Fines of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mark K. Valley of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Kaleigh Fines, Ethan Fines, Vanessa Valley, and Isabel Valley; brother, Michael Valley of Wayandotte, Mich.; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 17, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
