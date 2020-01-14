Daniel Boyd Lewis, 72, of Boyne City, Mich., passed away January 7, 2020. He was born October 5, 1947, to Paul Eugene and Jeannie Hosey Lewis.
Daniel married Joyce R. Houk November 20, 1973, in Folkston, Ga.
Daniel served in the United States Marine Corps for 18 years and served nine years in the Michigan National Guard from which he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Houk Lewis; stepson Shawn Melton; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one son-in-law; two brothers; one sister; and many nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Kerry Ross; parents, Paul Eugene and Jeannie Hosey Lewis; his grandparents; and two sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the NELSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 N. Center Avenue, Gaylord, MI 49735. Services are entrusted to NELSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE in Gaylord, Mich. www.nelsonsfuneralhome.com
