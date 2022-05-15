Mechanicsburg
Daniel C. Yasechko, 70, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Hampden Pennsylvania State Medical Center in Mechanicsburg at 4:16 p.m. with his loving son Jonathan, and his caregiver Nancy by his side.
He was born December 7, 1951 in Uniontown, the son of Albert E. Yasechko and Ann M. Vertacnik Yasechko. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his son Jonathan L. Yasechko (Valerie); and three grandchildren of Mechanicsburg, with whom he resided; a daughter, Asia M. Yasechko; five grand- children of Virginia; a sister and brother, Carolyn and Albert of Uniontown; his Godfather, Charles Yasechko; aunts, Josephine Smochinsky; and MaryAnn Yasechko; uncle, Richard Yasechko; and numerous cousins and special friends, Decky, Patricia, and Karen; and his personal caregiver, Nancy.
Daniel graduated from Fairchance-Georges High School in 1969. He served his country in the Air Force for twenty years as a Law Enforcement Supervisor. After leaving the Air Force, he worked as a correctional officer at the Mt. Alto Institute for delinquent boys. He finished his career at Camp Hill Army Depot as a computer analyst.
In his spare time, he was an active member of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Club in Harrisburg where he participated in numerous charitable events. He was also an avid sports fan, the Seattle Seahawks was his favorite team.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at the HETRICK-BITNER Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA. His life will be celebrated with a blessing by Bishop Michael Scaczi. A memorial service with full military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Donations may be made to your favorite charity in his name.
