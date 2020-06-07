Smithfield
Daniel Charles Beckett, 61, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born in Wheeling, W.Va., November 1, 1958, a son of the late Glen and Patricia Van Dyne Beckett Frankenberry Farrell.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by stepfathers John Frankenberry and Frank Farrell; and stepbrother Timmy.
Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Barbara; children John Beckett, Courtney Beckett; grandchildren Aaron, Lillian and Angel Beckett, Joseph and Corey Volek; grandparents Irene and Raymond Van Dyne; brothers and sister Jim (Robin) Beckett, Raymond (Debbie) Beckett; half-sister Kathleen Frankenberry Hernandez; stepbrothers and stepsister J.C., Randy (Celest) Frankenberry, Gary (Patty) Frankenberry, Rae Shawn (Frank) Allen.
He worked for the carpenter's local union 604 in West Virginia. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Dan's family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, in the Goldsboro-Fabry Funeral Home, Inc., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436. Interment will be private.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.