Lake Lynn
Daniel Chesslo, 51, of Lake Lynn (Cornish), died Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and Monday, January 20 from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service. Interment follows in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Please see www.herod-rishel.com for complete obituary.
