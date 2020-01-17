Lake Lynn
Daniel Chesslo, 51, of Lake Lynn (Cornish), passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at UPMC-Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born July 6, 1968 in Uniontown, he was a son of the late William and Barbara Graham Chesslo.
A 1986 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Dan was a skilled mechanic and always enjoyed his work. He was currently employed at ProFrac in Smithfield and had previously worked at Morgantown Toyota and for Halliburton.
He is survived by his fiancée, Taunya Jordan and her daughter, “Little Miss” Whitney McCourt of New Salem (fiancé James Constable). Also surviving is his brother and sister-in-law, William and Laura Chesslo of Smithfield, and their sons, Joshua and Jacob; and “Smokey”, his furry little feline friend of the past 16 years.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.., the hour of service, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Interment follows in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Special thanks are extended to Dan’s best friend Mike Gluvna and his family, and to ProFrac, for their love and support during this difficult time.
