Fairchance
Daniel "Hillbilly" Floyd Burke, age 54, of Fairchance, Pa., passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on August 22, 1967, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of John Floyd and Anna Margaret Perkins Burke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Marie Strahin.
Hillbilly is survived by his wife, Brandy Renee Poole Burke; sons, Daniel Dakota Burke and his significant other, Natasha Ennis, and Clemmer Floyd Burke; siblings, Irma Cantu, Sylvia Gomez, Mary Jane Ruiz, Shirley Stevenson, Carolyn Sowder and her husband Lee, Gary Burke and his fiance Denise, and William Burke; canine buddies, Dozer and Daisy; feline friend Festus. Lots of nieces, nephews and friends that were family to him.
Hillbilly's family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, in GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA, where his funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
