Masontown
Daniel Gene Freiburg, age 74, of Masontown, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born May 8, 1947 in German Township, Pa., son of Heinie Freiburg and Esther Stickel Freiburg. In addition, he was predeceased by sisters, Betty and Dorothy; and brothers, Ronald, Heinie, and Jack.
Dan was a graduate of German Township High School, a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran, and had been employed by HBC Barge in Brownsville, Pa., as a Steel Cutter.
Surviving is his special friend and companion of many years, Barbara Kalfut; son, David Freiburg; daughter, Danelle Maust; three grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Gray and Judy Mays.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 28 in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown., PA. Services will be held for the family at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dave McElroy officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Church Hill Cemetery. Military Rites accorded at cemetery by the General George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
