Masontown
Daniel Gene Freiburg, 74, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 28 in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown. Services will be held for the family at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dave McElroy officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Church Hill Cemetery. Military Rites accorded at cemetery by the General George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
