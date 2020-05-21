Uniontown
Daniel Herbert Franks Jr., 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Arbor Terrace of Fairfax in Chantilly, Va. He was born September 12, 1929, in Uniontown, a son of the late Daniel Herbert and Kathryn Fowler Franks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Franks.
Dan graduated from Uniontown High School in 1947, and then studied music at the Dana School of Music at Youngstown College (now Youngstown State University) in Ohio, where he studied flute performance and music education from 1948 to 1952. While attending college, he was invited to join the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, where he soon became the first chair (Principal) flutist. He also was mentored for a short time by prominent flutist and teacher William Kincaid before he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served his country honorably from 1952 to 1955 during the Korean War.
Soon after returning home from Korea he met the love of his life, Ruth Ellen Feuster. They decided to move to Los Angeles, Calif., where they got married August 10, 1956, and went on to have two children, Darlene and Cheryl.
Dan provided for his family by working at Hughes Aircraft from 1956 to 1989 in security and communications and part-time at Time Inc. (Time magazine) from 1958 to 1989 in telex and other communications. When he wasn't at work, Dan enjoyed working on photography and video projects, and served in various capacities at Covenant Presbyterian Church of Westchester, Calif., including deacon, elder, Bible study leader, flute performer and singing in the choir. Throughout the years he also took the family on many cross-country road trips to Pennsylvania for vacation.
After retiring, Dan continued his active involvement in the church, and he and Ruth spent some time traveling and visiting friends and family.
In addition to being a devoted husband and father, and an accomplished musician, Dan was known as the ice cream aficionado, a fun-loving Grandpa, an excellent whistler, and above all a devout Christian with an unwavering faith in God, which he didn't hesitate to share with those around him.
Dan is survived by his wife, Ruth Feuster Franks; daughters Darlene (Joe) Sanger and Cheryl (Jeff) Price; brother Charles (Carol) Franks; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Our special gratitude to "William" one of Dan's personal caregivers for the last 2 ½ years, who went above and beyond in his loving assistance to and treatment of Dan, and became like a family member to us all.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery. A watch party of the service can be seen on the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Arbor Terrace of Fairfax for the wonderful care and compassion they show their residents.
Donations in memory of Dan can be made to Alzheimer's Association Research, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Arbor Terrace of Fairfax, 3925 Downs Drive, Chantilly, VA 20151.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
